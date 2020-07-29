84.2 F
University in Louisiana gets a $20M anonymous donation

By AP News
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A university in Louisiana has received a $20 million donation from an anonymous donor, the largest private contribution in the school’s history.


Xavier University of Louisiana announced the gift on Tuesday, saying the donation will allow the school to expand scholarships and make needed investments to sustain their mission as the country’s only Catholic and historically Black university.


“This is a remarkable demonstration of support and encouragement for Xavier and its mission, and a reminder that what we do is important-not only at the University, but also within our global community,” Reynold Verret, the university’s president, said in a news release.
The school produces the largest number of Black medical school graduates than any other university in the U.S., the school said.

