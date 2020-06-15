UNT adds associate vice president for enrollment and admissions

Michael Sanders will join the University of North Texas as associate vice president for enrollment and university admissions on July 1, serving as a strategic partner to the university’s administrators in furthering enrollment and recruitment initiatives, the university said in a news release.



Sanders will lead the admissions team in support of enrollment objectives as well as employ strategic tools to improve our recruiting and processing capacities.

“I look forward to the creativity, energy and insights Michael will bring to our admissions team, and believe everyone will enjoy working with him,” Shannon Goodman, UNT’s vice president for enrollment, said in the announcement.



With more than 14 years of recruitment and higher education experience, Sanders comes to UNT from Missouri Southern State University where he served as the dean of admissions. He also is the current chair of the recruiting and marketing committee of the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers (an association comprising more than 2,600 institutions in more than 40 countries).



Prior to joining MSSU, Sanders was the director of recruitment at the University of Idaho and has experience in recruitment at the University of Utah and Arizona State University.

A native of Idaho, Sanders holds a bachelor’s degree in global business management, a Master of Education from Arizona State University, and is currently completing a Ph.D. in higher education leadership from Colorado State University.

UNT is one of the nation’s largest public research universities with 39,000 students and is ranked a Tier One research university by the Carnegie Classification. UNT students earned 9,600 degrees last year from its 14 colleges and schools and the university offers 106 bachelor’s, 88 master’s and 37 doctoral degree programs, many nationally and internationally recognized.

