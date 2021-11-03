Walmart to host supply chain hiring events in 38 states including DFW

You’ve likely heard about supply chain issues, but maybe you could benefit from it.

Walmart announced this week, plans to hire thousands of supply chain associates across the United States during a two-day hiring event on Nov. 3 – 4. Two events will be held in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The news comes following the company’s September 2021 announcement, where the retailer revealed plans to hire 20,000 permanent Supply Chain Associates to support its growing supply chain network.

“Whether customers are shopping in stores or online, they are relying on Walmart Supply Chain now more than ever for the necessary items they need every day.” said Karisa Sprague, Senior Vice President, People, Supply Chain, Walmart U.S. “Walmart’s more than two million associates are residents, neighbors, friends and family members in thousands of communities across the globe and we work to strengthen local communities through job creation, as well as our retail business and community giving.”

Across the country, the company is planning to hire new Walmart Supply Chain associates for many of its facilities in the supply chain network, including lift drivers, order-fillers, shipping loaders, power equipment operators, diesel technicians and drivers.

Average wages for full-time hourly associates are $20.37 an hour based on position, shift and schedule. All positions are considered full-time qualifying for benefits, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, a quarterly incentive program and access to a college degree through Walmart’s Live Better U (LBU) – which, in October 2021, added three leading Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in partnership with Guild Education.

To prioritize the health and wellness of Walmart associates and their families, Walmart’s medical coverage plans starts at $30.50 per pay period – approximately one-third less than the average premium employees pay at other companies. In addition, the retailer offers maternity and paternal benefits, emotional well-being benefits, healthcare tailored to the LBGTQ+ community and veteran and military spouse support.

DFW’s hiring event will be taking place at 830 E Centre Park Blvd. in DeSoto and 14700 Blue Mound Rd. in Fort Worth Nov. 3-4, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., local time. Applicants can also TEXT 240240 to apply by phone.

To see additional hiring sites or to apply, visit walmartcareers.com/hiringevent