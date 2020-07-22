Website offers Texas college online resource

For students and prospective college students, a new website offers information on Texas local online options.



While online college attendance eliminates geographical boundaries to receiving a degree from schools anywhere in the country, these facts remain, said a news release from TexasOnlineColleges.com.

– Nearly seven in 10 online students select an online degree from a college or university within 50 miles of their homes.

– Three out of five online students visit their online college’s physical campus during their degree progressions, and nearly half of them visit several times each year.



“Until now, no online college information site has refined its focus to a specific state. That’s where we come in,” says Brian Langhoff, chief technology officer of TexasOnlineColleges.com. “Students share that they feel inundated by information that doesn’t apply to their needs. By concentrating on the state level, we use our knowledge of higher education to help students and working adults in Texas focus on the best local schools and improve their career options. Texas colleges and universities also need partners for admissions and enrollment help, and our decade of experience can help direct students their way.”

Online college tuition from in-state universities or colleges is typically the more affordable option.

TexasOnlineColleges.com spotlights Texas’s colleges and universities and their online degree offerings, which means more accurate side-by-side comparisons for prospective students. With the site’s detailed Texas-specific job growth forecasts and salaries provided by the state, Texas students gain a truer sense of their career prospects after graduation, the news release said.

“Though the events of 2020 may have complicated the usual college choice decision, TexasOnlineColleges.com simplifies that search while keeping the focus on the great higher education institutions in the Lone Star State,” says Langhoff. “I’ve pursued this direction myself, so I know attending an online college close to home in Texas works.”

For more information: https://TexasOnlineColleges.com

– FWBP Staff