Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Education

We’re looking for Tarrant County Law Firms

By FWBP Staff
Contract Law

We invite you to participate on our list of Tarrant County Law Firms   A representative from each firm must  fill out our 2020 survey to be on our list. The link below contains the survey. A link to the list may also be found on the Fort Worth Business website under the “Lists” and “Submit Information”  tab.  Filling out the survey is essential to putting your company on the list and  in the Book of Lists at the end of the year. For questions, contact Marice Richter mrichter@bizpress.net. We appreciate your participation.
E-blast link

https://secure.datajoe.com/url/?NIjlk22

Deadline: June 30, 2020

