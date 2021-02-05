TCC to be predominately online for summer

With local, state and national public health data suggesting that COVID-19 is expected to pose a community health challenge for the foreseeable future, Tarrant County College will continue its predominately online instruction for the Summer 2021 terms.



Just like the Spring semester, TCC programs requiring on-campus instruction will continue to adhere to CDC and OSHA guidelines to ensure a safe learning and teaching environment, the college announced.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Tarrant County College remains committed to safeguarding the health, safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff,” said TCC Chancellor Eugene Giovannini.



“We’ve successfully transitioned to an online learning environment, providing rigorous academic content to all Tarrant County College students,” Giovannini said. “We are confident we can continue providing a positive and effective learning and teaching experience for our students and faculty in a predominantly online environment, while keeping our TCC community safe.”



Registration for Summer 2021 opens March 22 and TCC will offer the entire Summer schedule of courses as published in its class schedule. At $64 per credit hour (or $960 for a 15-hour semester), TCC offers more than 70 fields of study, 82 Associate degree programs, 132 certificates of completion and more than 200 technical programs.

For students looking to pursue a bachelor’s degree, TCC currently has more than 80 transfer agreements with four-year colleges and universities throughout the state and online, allowing transfer students the opportunity to significantly reduce the cost of their baccalaureate degrees by completing their first two years at TCC before transfer.

For students needing to get into the workplace quickly, TCC offers approximately 42 career and technical programs through which students may earn the credentials they need in 12 months or fewer (www.tccd.edu/42ways). Additionally, there are nearly 200 student clubs and organizations at TCC, allowing students to enjoy a wide variety social and personal enrichment options to complement their academic journeys.

Students new to TCC can receive online assistance with the admissions and registration process by visiting www.tccd.edu/admission.