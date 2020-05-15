YMCA Fort Worth phased reopening planned for May 22



The YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth, which closed its facilities in March, is planning a phased reopening beginning May 22 and continuing through June.

For the safety for YMCA members, program participants and staff, the Fort Worth Y is being very thoughtful and intentional about how branches and programs reopen, the organization said in a news release.

With counsel of medical experts and best practices from other YMCA’s around the country, a phased reopening is planned under the guidance of state and local authorities and will unfold in 3 phases:

Phase 1 – Friday, May 22:

Hood County YMCA

Phase 2 – June 1:

Airport Area YMCA

Amon G. Carter, Jr. Downtown YMCA

Benbrook Community YMCA

Joshua YMCA

Northpark YMCA

Northwest YMCA

Ryan Family YMCA

William M. McDonald YMCA

Phase 3 – To be determined:

Eastside YMCA

YMCA Camp Carter

Summer programs including Day Camp

“We are following guidelines from health experts and local officials to ensure that our facilities meet the highest standards for hygiene and safety, and we have modified our policies and programs to facilitate safe social distancing practices,” said Tony Shuman, president and CEO.

The Y plans to help keep members and staff safe by having limited facility hours to ensure sufficient time for cleaning, allowing limited access to certain equipment and areas in the facility, keeping locker rooms closed and promoting social distancing.

Facilities will allow 25% capacity, adhering to guidelines by the CDC and local health officials.

The news release said Y staff will be wearing face masks/coverings and encourages members to do the same.

Members will be asked to limit their time in the Y to 60 minutes to allow other members to visit while capacity is limited. All indoor and outdoor pools will be accessible with limited activities and capacity measures when facilities open.

Upon reopening, all Y members will now have access to any YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth facility for added convenience during limited operations, the organization said.

The Y said for those unable to physically attend, it will continue to offer group exercise classes virtually so that members can receive those same benefits from home.

