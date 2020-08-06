89.7 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Energy

Atmos: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By AP News
Energy

Railroad Commission hears recommendations on flaring issue

FWBP Staff -
On Tuesday, June 16, the Railroad Commission of Texas heard from the state's oil and gas trade associations, environmental advocacy groups, and...
Read more
DALLAS (AP) _ Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $117.8 million.
On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 96 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 79 cents per share.


The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.


The natural gas utility posted revenue of $493 million in the period.
Atmos expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.58 to $4.73 per share.
Atmos shares have dropped slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $103.69, a drop of 3% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATO

