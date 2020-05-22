Baylor Scott & White Health donation from Reliant supports remote monitoring of COVID-positive patients





Baylor Scott & White Health has received a $100,000 donation from Reliant in support of its MyBSWHealth mobile app.

Launched in 2018, the MyBSWHealth app has emerged as a leading digital tool in Texas in the fight against COVID-19, providing nearly 175,000 digital screenings and more than 45,000 eVisits related to the virus, the health system said in a news release.

This process has allowed tens of thousands of Texans with mild symptoms to be evaluated outside of Baylor Scott & White clinics and emergency departments, further ensuring that hospitals are ready for those who need care most during this time.

“As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention points out, the vast majority of people diagnosed with COVID-19 have mild illness and are able to recover at home,” said Aasim Saeed, MD, vice president, Digital Health at Baylor Scott & White. “MyBSWHealth allows us to significantly extend our ability to treat and triumph over this virus by extending care and monitoring for patients while they are isolating at home.”

To see MyBSWHealth, visit: https://www.bswhealth.com/patient-tools/patient-portal/pages/my-bsw-health.aspx

MyBSWHealth is a single digital front door to Baylor Scott & White, enabling the health system to provide safe, reliable and convenient care to anyone in the state. The MyBSWHealth app and online portal provide patients digital access to appointment scheduling, virtual visits and digital care journeys.

Patients can communicate directly with their care teams and manage their prescriptions with the Baylor Scott & White Pharmacy. More than 1.4 million patients currently have a MyBSWHealth account and 500,000 of those are active users.

“Through MyBSWHealth, we are able to offer digital care options to anyone in Texas,” said Saeed. “Thanks to this generous contribution from Reliant, we are able to expand our capabilities and help our communities navigate the uncertainty of this virus.”

Baylor Scott & White’s integrated Digital Care Journey for COVID-19 positive patients is available within its MyBSWHealth app and includes support for those treating at home:

Detailed quarantine instructions;

Twice daily symptom checking; and

Dedicated care management.

The news release said the donation, announced May 22, is a part of Reliant’s continued COVID-19 support across the state of Texas and parent company, NRG Energy Inc.’s, $2 million donation to pandemic relief efforts.

In addition, Reliant is working with customers across Texas to ensure they have the power they need, regardless of hardships endured from this crisis, with payment plans and additional relief.

More information: https://www.reliant.com/en/residential/customer-care/billing-payments/financial-help.jsp

“The well-being of our customers and the communities we serve is at the heart of everything we do,” said Elizabeth Killinger, president, Reliant. “We’re honored to help light the way and provide much-needed support for frontline workers – like those at Baylor Scott & White Health – as they care for our fellow Texans.”

– FWBP Staff