Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


The Associated Press
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 56 cents to settle at $41.04 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for September delivery fell 19 cents to $43.22 a barrel.


Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 1 cent to $1.27 a gallon. August heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.24 a gallon. August natural gas rose 7 cents to $1.80 per 1,000 cubic feet.


Gold for August delivery rose $13.60 to $1,944.60 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 20 cents to $24.30 an ounce and September copper rose 2 cents to $2.92 a pound.
The dollar fell to 105.11 Japanese yen from 105.39 yen. The euro fell to $1.1724 from $1.1750.

