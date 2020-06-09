93.7 F
Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 75 cents to settle at $38.94 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 38 cents to $41.18 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 2 cents to $1.21 a gallon. July heating oil rose 3 cents to $1.15 a gallon. July natural gas fell 2 cents to $1.77 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $16.80 to $1,721.90 an ounce, silver for July delivery fell 10 cents to $17.79 an ounce and July copper rose 3 cents to $2.60 a pound.
The dollar fell to 107.74 Japanese yen from 108.33 yen. The euro rose to $1.1346 from $1.1303.

