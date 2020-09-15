80.2 F
Fort Worth
Monday, September 14, 2020
Energy Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Energy

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Long before the shale revolution, a vital contributor to U.S. oil production were stripper wells, small holes producing trickles of crude with the aid of iconic pumping machines known as nodding donkeys, such as the one shown here in 2012 in Los Angeles. With oil prices down 57 percent since June, these smallest of producers will be the first to succumb to the Great Oil Bust of 2015.CREDIT: Bloomberg News photo by Patrick T. Fallon).

Other News

Sports

Stars on to Stanley Cup Final after 3-2 OT win over Vegas

AP News -
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Denis Gurianov scored on a one-timer during a power play 3:36 into overtime, and the Dallas Stars beat...
Read more
Energy

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

AP News -
The Associated PressBenchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell 7 cents to $37.26 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for November...
Read more
Culture

Chick-fil-A: No longer seeking lease at San Antonio airport

AP News -
By ACACIA CORONADO Report for America/Associated PressAUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Chick-fil-A said Monday that it no longer plans to open a restaurant...
Read more
Government

Denton police arrest Tarrant County deputy on murder charge

FWBP Staff -
Police in the City of Denton have arrested a deputy with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for murder and...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


The Associated Press
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell 7 cents to $37.26 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for November delivery dropped 22 cents to $39.61 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 1 cent to $1.11 a gallon. October heating oil was little changed at $1.09 a gallon. October natural gas rose 4 cents to $2.31 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $15.80 to $1,963.70 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 50 cents to $27.36 an ounce and December copper rose 3 cents to $3.07 a pound.
The dollar fell to 105.72 Japanese yen from 106.11 yen. The euro rose to $1.1865 from $1.1831.

Previous articleChick-fil-A: No longer seeking lease at San Antonio airport
Next articleStars on to Stanley Cup Final after 3-2 OT win over Vegas
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Energy

OPEC cuts oil demand forecasts, BP sees ‘peak oil’ in 2020s

AP News -
LONDON (AP) — Developing countries' difficulty in containing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic will keep a lid...
Read more
Energy

XTO Energy pulls plan for New Mexico natural gas facility

AP News -
CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — A major oil and gas producer in the Permian Basin has withdrawn its application for a permit to...
Read more
Energy

Emission abates from leaking natural gas well of Texas coast

AP News -
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — The emission from a leaking natural gas well off the Texas coast could no longer be seen...
Read more
Energy

Plume spews from natural gas well off Texas coast

AP News -
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Efforts to stem a plume spewing Tuesday from an offshore natural gas well platform in Texas have...
Read more
Energy

Liberty moves in as Schlumberger exits fracking

Robert Francis -
Oilfield services giant Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) has exited the fracking business. The company announced on Sept. 1 that Denver-based...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101