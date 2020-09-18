Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

73.5 F
Fort Worth
Friday, September 18, 2020
Energy

By AP News
Barron Petroleum LLC drilled a new discovery well in Val Verde County and found an estimated 417 billion cubic feet, or 74.2 million barrels, in oil and gas reserves.

AP News
The Associated Press


The Associated Press
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 81 cents to $40.97 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose $1.08 to $43.30 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 4 cents to $1.22 a gallon. October heating oil rose 4 cents to $1.16 a gallon. October natural gas fell 22 cents to $2.04 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $20.60 to $1,949.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 38 cents to $27.10 an ounce and December copper rose 1 cent to $3.07 a pound.
The dollar fell to 104.70 Japanese yen from 105.01 yen. The euro rose to $1.1839 from $1.1801.

