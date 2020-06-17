Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

92.8 F
By AP News

The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell 42 cents to settle at $37.96 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for August delivery fell 25 cents to $40.71 a barrel.


Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 1 cent to $1.22 a gallon. July heating oil was little changed at $1.18 a gallon. July natural gas rose 2 cents to $1.64 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell 90 cents to $1,735.60 an ounce, silver for July delivery rose 12 cents to $17.77 an ounce and July copper rose 2 cents to $2.59 a pound.


The dollar slipped to 107.27 Japanese yen from 107.28 yen. The euro fell to $1.1218 from $1.1272.

