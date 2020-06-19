Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

92.4 F
By AP News

The Permian Basin Oilfield has thousands of such pumping units. It has a large proven reserve of oil and natural gas resources, recently accessed via secondary recovery approaches such as well fracture (fracking).


The Associated Press
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 91 cents to settle at $39.75 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 68 cents to $42.19 a barrel.


Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 1 cent to $1.27 a gallon. July heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.21 a gallon. July natural gas rose 3 cents to $1.67 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $21.90 to $1,753 an ounce, silver for July delivery rose 34 cents to $17.85 an ounce and July copper rose 2 cents to $2.61 a pound.


The dollar rose to 106.88 Japanese yen from 106.10 yen. The euro fell to $1.1187 from $1.1211.

