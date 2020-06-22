87.3 F
Fort Worth
Monday, June 22, 2020
Home Energy Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Energy

By AP News

The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 71 cents to settle at $40.46 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 89 cents to $43.08 a barrel.


Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 2 cents to $1.29 a gallon. July heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.22 a gallon. July natural gas fell 1 cent to $1.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $13.40 to $1,766.40 an ounce, silver for July delivery rose 5 cents to $17.90 an ounce and July copper rose 4 cents to $2.65 a pound.
The dollar rose to 106.94 Japanese yen from 106.88 yen. The euro rose to $1.1261 from $1.1127.

