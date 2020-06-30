Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

86.1 F
By AP News

The Associated Press
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $1.21 to settle at $39.70 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 69 cents to $41.71 a barrel.


Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 3 cents to $1.18 a gallon. July heating oil rose 3 cents to $1.17 a gallon. August natural gas rose 21 cents to $1.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $7.90 to $1,781.20 an ounce, silver for September delivery fell 3 cents to $18.06 an ounce and September copper rose 2 cents to $2.69 a pound.
The dollar rose to 107.69 Japanese yen from 107.19 yen. The euro rose to $1.1235 from $1.1227.

