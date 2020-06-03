91.7 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Home Energy Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Energy

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Long before the shale revolution, a vital contributor to U.S. oil production were stripper wells, small holes producing trickles of crude with the aid of iconic pumping machines known as nodding donkeys, such as the one shown here in 2012 in Los Angeles. With oil prices down 57 percent since June, these smallest of producers will be the first to succumb to the Great Oil Bust of 2015. T CREDIT: Bloomberg News photo by Patrick T. Fallon).


The Associated Press undefined
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 48 cents to settle at $37.29 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 22 cents to $39.79 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery was little changed at $1.12 a gallon. July heating oil fell 3 cents to $1.06 a gallon. July natural gas rose 4 cents to $1.82 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $29.20 to $1,704.80 an ounce, silver for July delivery fell 30 cents to $17.96 an ounce and July copper held steady at $2.49 a pound.
The dollar rose to 108.94 Japanese yen from 108.72 yen. The euro rose to $1.1238 from $1.1172.

Previous articleCinemark reports loss as Plano movie chain aims for phased re-opening
Next articleApartment complex near UTA sold

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX