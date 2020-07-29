79.5 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Energy

County in oil-production zone fights stay-at-home order

By AP News

FILE - In this April 24, 2015 file photo, pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. Thanks to more barrels of oil being pumped monthly from the Permian Basin, New Mexico is among the nation's top producing states. Industry officials in New Mexico on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, is celebrating the latest figures released by the U.S. Energy Information Agency, saying billions of dollars of investment by energy companies in the state is paying off as production is reaching record highs. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Other News

Energy

New Mexico looks for ‘sweet spot’ in crafting methane rules

AP News -
By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN Associated PressALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico stands to have some of the most expansive rules for addressing...
Read more
Energy

Housing construction steady in New Mexico’s oil region

AP News -
HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — The crash of the oil business and the economic decline that has followed the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't stopped...
Read more
Health Care

Infections spike among New Mexico health care workers

AP News -
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Data from the New Mexico Health Department shows COVID-19 infections among health care workers in the state have...
Read more
Culture

A town named Corona learns to adjust in age of coronavirus

AP News -
By DAMIEN WILLIS Las Cruces Sun-NewsCORONA, N.M. (AP) — Last Wednesday, I went for a drive. After leaving Las Cruces and driving...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A county in New Mexico’s southeastern oil production region is backing a legal challenge against a statewide ban on indoor dining amid surging coronavirus infections across the state.

Eddy County filed a legal brief with the New Mexico Supreme Court in solidarity with restaurants that say Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has overstepped her authority under a stay-at-home order that bans indoor dining.


County officials say summer heat in southeastern New Mexico makes it especially difficult to operate a restaurant without indoor dining, putting an outsized strain on the area’s economy. Lujan Grisham says restaurant service can be riskier than other business activity because face masks are removed when people eat.
It was unclear when the court will reach a decision.


The Jalisco Cafe in Silver City on Tuesday joined the New Mexico Restaurant Association in urging the court to strike down the indoor dining ban. The restaurant was sanctioned by environmental officials last month for flouting the ban on indoor service.


Separately, a lawsuit backed by the state Republican Party is challenging the governor’s authority to levy fines against businesses that defy public health orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Oral arguments are scheduled in that case next week.
State health officials reinstated the ban in mid-July amid a surge in COVID-19 infections.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Mexico has risen over the past two weeks by about 28%, from 253 newly confirmed cases per day on July 13 to 296 additional reported cases per day on July 27, according to an Associated Press analysis of data collected by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering. The seven-day average for virus-related deaths has increased from 4.57 per day to 6.14 over the same period.
On Tuesday, health officials confirmed 301 additional cases of COVID-19 infection, with nearly 20,000 infected since the pandemic reached New Mexico. Seven additional deaths were linked to the virus, all in people ages 60 or older. There were 160 hospitalized for treatment.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Previous articleNorth Texas Municipal Water District gets $75.4 million from state
Next articleGOP’s jobless benefit plan could mean delays, states warn
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Energy

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

AP News -
The Associated Press Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 56 cents to settle at $41.04 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude...
Read more
Energy

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

AP News -
The Associated Press Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 31 cents to settle at $41.60 a barrel Monday. Brent crude...
Read more
Energy

Trump to discuss energy, tour oil rig, raise money in Texas

AP News -
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will shift his focus to American energy dominance during a stop in...
Read more
Business

Schlumberger slashes 21,000 jobs amid pandemic oil rout

AP News -
The Associated Press Schlumberger is cutting more than 21,000 jobs as the global coronavirus pandemic quashes demand for energy and oil prices...
Read more
Business

Fed Report: Shale production lowered oil prices substantially

FWBP Staff -
How much impact did the growth in U.S. shale production have on the oil market? A lot, according to...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX