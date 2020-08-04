94.4 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Energy

EnLink Midstream: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

By AP News
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


DALLAS (AP) _ EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $4.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.


The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to 5 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.


The natural gas company posted revenue of $744.9 million in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $2.53. A year ago, they were trading at $8.74.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENLC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENLC

