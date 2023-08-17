ERCOT asks Texans to cut electricity use

ERCOT, the agency that manages the state’s power grid, is asking Texans to voluntarily reduce electricity use as temperatures soar to record levels. ERCOT issued a voluntary conservation notice calling for reduced power usage today, “if safe to do so,” from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.

ERCOT is requesting all government agencies (including city and county offices) to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.

The voluntary conservation notice is part of ERCOT’s Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS), alerting the public of grid conditions. The notice was issued due to extreme temperatures, forecasted high energy demand and lower reserves, ERCOT said in a news release.

ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) said it is not experiencing emergency conditions at this time and that voluntary conservation is a widely used industry tool that can help lower demand for a specific period of peak demand time – typically late afternoon into the evening hours.

The agency is using additional tools to manage the grid reliably, the release said, including using reserve power, implementing reductions by large electric customers that have volunteered to lower their energy use, and bringing more generation online.

If anyone is experiencing an outage, it is local in nature and not related to overall grid reliability, ERCOT said.