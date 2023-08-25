ERCOT is asking for electricity reduction again today (and maybe through the weekend)

For the second day in a row, the agency that manages the state’s power grid is urging Texans to reduce electricity use. The request by ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) is for conservation from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. today (Friday, Aug. 25).

“Similar to yesterday, today’s conservation appeal does not indicate ERCOT is experiencing emergency conditions at this time,” the agency said in a news release. “Current forecasts are showing a potential to enter emergency operations this evening because of expected low wind-power generation and high demand. ERCOT will continue to closely monitor conditions throughout the day and will keep the public informed through our communications channels.”

ERCOT said it expects current conditions to persist through the weekend because of extreme heat and asked Texans “to stay tuned for additional communications this weekend.”

Conservation is a widely used industry tool that can help lower electricity demand for a specific period of peak demand time, which is typically late afternoon into the evening hours, ERCOT said. Energy-saving tips and other information can be found on the ERCOT website.

ERCOT avoided emergency operations Thursday, the news release said, due to conservation efforts by Texas residents and businesses combined with timely rainfall in the Houston area, improved wind conditions, and additional grid reliability tools.

The grid operator is requesting all government agencies (including city and county offices) to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.

ERCOT is using additional tools to manage the grid reliably, the agency said, including using reserve power, calling upon reductions by large electric customers that have volunteered to lower their energy use, and bringing more generation online sooner. ERCOT is also working with out-of-state Independent System Operators (ISOs) and Market Participants to obtain additional power generation capacity.

If anyone is experiencing an outage at this time it is local in nature and not related to overall grid reliability, ERCOT said, adding that customers experiencing outages should contact their local electric provider.