75.7 F
Fort Worth
Friday, July 31, 2020
Energy

Exxon lost $1B in second quarter as oil use dries up

By AP News

Other News

Government

Irving man convicted of wire fraud after posing as movie producer

AP News -
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former college student from Texas who posed as a film producer has been sentenced in New Hampshire...
Read more
Management

Fluor appoints new CFO

FWBP Staff -
Irving-based Fluor Corp. (NYSE: FLR) announced July 24 that Joe Brennan has been appointed as Fluor’s chief financial officer (CFO) effective July...
Read more
Business

MetroTex Association of REALTORS moving closer to Tarrant County

FWBP Staff -
The MetroTex Association of REALTORS is moving a little closer to Tarrant County. The organization, that provides...
Read more
Culture

You’ll relish this: It’s National Hot Dog Day on Wednesday

FWBP Staff -
Just in time for baseball season – well, this year anyway, Wednesday July 22 is National Hot Dog Day.
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Exxon lost $1.1 billion in the second quarter, its economic pain deepening as the pandemic kept households on lockdown, diminishing the need for oil around the world.

The Irving, Texas-based oil giant brought in $32.6 billion in revenue during the second quarter, less than half of what it brought in at the same time last year.

The quarter was one of the worst on record for the oil industry. The price of a barrel of benchmark U.S. crude fell below $0 in April, a stunning downfall that had not before been seen in the industry. Producers had been pumping far more oil than the world was using as global travel all but shut down, and storage tanks were filling up. Exxon announced that month that it would cut its capital spending budget by 30%, to $23 billion, and its cash operating expenses by 15%, in 2020.

Oil prices have recovered somewhat since, but have been stuck at around $40 a barrel for weeks, which is well below what most producers need to make ends meet.

As a result, the U.S. oil industry lost more than 100,000 jobs since February, with 45,000 of those jobs shed by upstream oil and gas companies in Texas alone, according to Rystad Energy, a consulting firm.

“The global pandemic and oversupply conditions significantly impacted our second quarter financial results with lower prices, margins, and sales volumes,” said Darren Woods, chairman and CEO, in a statement Friday. “We responded decisively by reducing near-term spending and continuing work to improve efficiency by leveraging recent reorganizations.”

Exxon Mobil Corp. produced 3.6 million barrels of oil, down 7% from last year.

Chevron Corp. lost $8.27 billion during the quarter, a sharp contrast to the $4.3 billion it brought in during the same quarter last year. The San Ramon-based oil giant brought in $13.49 billion in revenue, about a third of what it brought in last year.

“The past few months have presented unique challenges,” said Michael Wirth, Chevron’s chairman of the board and CEO, in a statement. “The economic impact of the response to COVID-19 significantly reduced demand for our products and lowered commodity prices.”

Previous articleAt Lewis funeral, Obama calls for renewing Voting Rights Act
Next articleWages and benefits grow at slowest pace in 3 years
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Energy

2 American oil execs jailed in Venezuela put on home arrest

AP News -
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Two American oil executives jailed in Venezuela have been released and granted house arrest in the South American...
Read more
Energy

Shell profits plunge 82% as pandemic hits energy demand

AP News -
LONDON (AP) — Royal Dutch Shell said Thursday that its second-quarter earnings plunged 82% as the COVID-19 pandemic slashed energy prices and...
Read more
Energy

Trump rallies oil and gas workers in the Permian Basin against Democrats ahead of the November election

Texas Tribune -
By Patrick Svitek and Mitchell Ferman, The Texas Tribune July 29, 2020 "Trump rallies...
Read more
Energy

Trump seeks out loyal donors in West Texas fracking fields

AP News -
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated PressODESSA, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump's visit to a U.S. fracking hub on the...
Read more
Energy

County in oil-production zone fights stay-at-home order

AP News -
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A county in New Mexico's southeastern oil production region is backing a legal challenge against a statewide...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX