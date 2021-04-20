59.5 F
Forestar Group: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AP News
black and silver laptop computer
Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $28.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Texas-based company said it had net income of 59 cents.

The real estate and natural resources developer posted revenue of $287.1 million in the period.

Forestar Group shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $24.60, a climb of 99% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FOR

AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

