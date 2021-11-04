Fort Worth-based midstream firm makes two Permian Basin acquisitions

Fort Worth-based Brazos Midstream on Nov. 3 announced two transactions in the Permian Basin region of West Texas. Brazos Delaware LLC acquired the Pecos Gas Gathering System from Diamondback Energy Inc. and its midstream affiliate Rattler Midstream. Additionally, newly-formed Brazos Midland LLC has closed on the acquisition of Diamondback’s Mustang Springs Gas Gathering System, dba Permian Gathering LLC.

No price from the transactions were released, but Rattler Midstream announced that on Nov. 1 it closed on the sale of its gas gathering assets to Brazos Delaware Gas LLC, an affiliate of Brazos Midstream, for aggregate total gross potential consideration of $93 million, consisting of $83 million at closing, subject to customary post-closing adjustments, and $10 million in contingent payments payable from 2023-2024 based on volume thresholds on the gas gathering assets.

Delaware Basin Acquisition

Brazos has operated the Pecos Gas Gathering System, located in the Southern Delaware Basin, on behalf of Diamondback and Rattler since 2017. The system will add an additional 150 miles of natural gas gathering pipeline and four associated compressor stations, complementing the Company’s existing high pressure natural gas gathering system and cryogenic processing complex located in Reeves County, Texas. Brazos will expand the Pecos system to provide additional gas gathering and processing services for Diamondback’s ongoing development as well as connections to new third-party producers in the area. The Pecos system assets were acquired by Brazos Delaware, LLC, one of the largest privately-held gathering and processing companies in the Permian Basin.

Midland Basin Acquisition

The Mustang Springs Gas Gathering System, located in the Northern Midland Basin, currently serves Diamondback in central Martin County, Texas. The Mustang Springs system will be expanded to serve both Diamondback and other producers’ significant growth plans in the area. Mustang Springs was acquired by Brazos Midland, LLC, a new entity formed to develop natural gas gathering and processing infrastructure in the Northern Midland Basin.

“We are excited to announce both acquisitions and the expansion of our relationship with Diamondback, one of the Permian’s premier oil and gas operators,” said Brad Iles, Brazos Chief Executive Officer. “The Pecos system is a perfect bolt-on acquisition for our existing Delaware Basin business and will allow Brazos to extend our reach to new producer customers.” Iles continued, “We are also very pleased to form Brazos Midland to complete the acquisition of a high-quality asset supported by Diamondback’s strong existing production and robust development plans, which provides a great platform in the core of the Midland Basin with tremendous potential for third-party growth. We look forward to continued growth across a broader Permian platform.”

Brazos is one of the largest private natural gas and crude oil midstream companies in the Delaware Basin. The Company’s Delaware Basin assets are located in Reeves, Ward, Loving, Winkler, and Pecos counties and include over 800 miles of intrastate natural gas, NGL, and crude oil gathering pipelines, a natural gas processing complex with 460 MMcf/d of processing capacity and approximately 75,000 barrels of crude oil storage.