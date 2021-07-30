Friday, July 30, 2021
🔒 Fort Worth oil and gas company forms SPAC to take energy company public as IPOs stay strong

Robert Francis
black and white street sign
Photo by lo lo on Unsplash
Fort Worth-based oil and gas mineral and royalty company Kimbell Royalty Partners LP on July 29, 2021 announced it has formed Kimbell Tiger Acquisition Corporation, a newly formed special purpose acquisition company. Kimbell Tiger Acquisition, a subsidiary of Kimbell Royalty Partners, filed a Registration Statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection […]

Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

