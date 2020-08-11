94.1 F
Fort Worth
Monday, August 10, 2020
Energy

FTS International: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

By AP News
sunset
Photo by Zbynek Burival on Unsplash

Other News

Government

Fort Worth City Council to discuss possible expansion of Tourism District

FWBP Staff -
Here are some key issues under discussion and actions to be taken at the Tuesday, Aug. 11 Fort Worth City Council Work...
Read more
Culture

SceneShop 2020: ‘Here I Am’ set for Saturday, Aug. 8 on YouTube

FWBP Staff -
No summer edition of Fort Worth's SceneShop in 2020? Unthinkable. On Saturday, August 8, at 8 pm (CST), SceneShop...
Read more
Opinion

Happy Carcation!

Robert Francis -
Happy Carcation! Working from home, as many, many of you know, means that you’re working, well, at home. Also,...
Read more
Energy

Basic Energy: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
Basic Energy: 2Q Earnings SnapshotFORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ Basic Energy Services Inc. (BASX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $44.6 million...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ FTS International Inc. (FTSI) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $50.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth-based company said it had a loss of $9.43. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were $7.52 per share.
The provider of hydraulic fracturing services posted revenue of $29.5 million in the period.


FTS International shares have declined 67% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $6.94, a decrease of 89% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FTSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FTSI

Previous articleHealth officials are quitting or getting fired amid outbreak
Next articleSimon Property: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Energy

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

AP News -
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commoditiesThe Associated Press undefinedBenchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 72 cents to...
Read more
Energy

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

AP News -
The Associated Press Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 73 cents to settle at $41.22 a barrel Friday. Brent crude...
Read more
Energy

Montage Resources: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Montage Resources Corporation (MR) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $68.9 million, after reporting a profit in...
Read more
Energy

EOG Resources: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
HOUSTON (AP) _ EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $909.4 million, after reporting a profit in the...
Read more
Energy

Fort Worth energy firm with Morgan Stanley backing acquires most assets of company with Anadarko Basin assets

FWBP Staff -
Presidio Investment Holdings LLC announced Aug. 6 it has completed the acquisition of substantially all of the oil and natural gas producing...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101