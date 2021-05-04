Wednesday, May 5, 2021
FTS International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AP News

oil pump oil rig energy industrial machine for petroleum in the sunset background for design

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ FTS International Inc. (FTSI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents.

The provider of hydraulic fracturing services posted revenue of $95.9 million in the period.

FTS International shares have increased 41% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $27.02, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FTSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FTSI

