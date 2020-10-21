84.2 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Energy Halliburton: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
Energy

Halliburton: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By Robert Francis

A Halliburton Co. Wellhead Connection Unit at Halliburton Co. in Houston in 2013. Shale oil producers who pushed cost-cutting efforts to the limits when oil hit $50 per barrel face new challenges now that it trades near $35. credit: Bloomberg photo by Aaron M. Sprehcer.

Other News

Entertainment

Review: Did we need another ‘Rebecca’? No, no we didn’t.

AP News -
By JAKE COYLE AP Film WriterIt's asking for trouble remaking Hitchcock, but with "Rebecca" you might be able to see a sliver...
Read more
Energy

Halliburton: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Robert Francis -
HOUSTON (AP) _ Halliburton Co. (HAL) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $17 million, after reporting a profit in the same...
Read more
Banking

First Cash Financial Services: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ First Cash Financial Services Inc. (FCFS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $15.1 million.The Fort Worth-based company...
Read more
Banking

BOK Financial: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
TULSA, Okla. (AP) _ BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $154 million.The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based bank said it had...
Read more
Robert Francis
Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.


HOUSTON (AP) _ Halliburton Co. (HAL) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $17 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators posted revenue of $2.98 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.09 billion.
Halliburton shares have dropped 50% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen almost 8%. The stock has declined 34% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HAL

Previous articleFirst Cash Financial Services: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
Next articleReview: Did we need another ‘Rebecca’? No, no we didn’t.

Latest News

Energy

Pioneer, Parsley announce merger to increase Permian strength

FWBP Staff -
Dallas-based Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) and Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) on Tuesday, Oct. 20 announced a definitive agreement under which Pioneer will...
Read more
Business

ConocoPhillips buying Concho in $9.7B all-stock deal

AP News -
By CATHY BUSSEWITZ AP Business Writer NEW YORK (AP) — ConocoPhillips is buying shale producer Concho Resources in an...
Read more
Energy

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

AP News -
The Associated Press Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 84 cents to $41.04 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for...
Read more
Energy

Five years on, Israelis see few benefits from major gas deal

AP News -
By JOSEPH KRAUSS Associated PressJERUSALEM (AP) — Five years after Israel signed a landmark agreement to develop large offshore gas fields over...
Read more
Energy

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

AP News -
The Associated PressBenchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $1.24 to $41.19 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for December delivery...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101