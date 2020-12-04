33 F
Friday, December 4, 2020
Energy New Mexico research group adds ExxonMobil as sponsor
New Mexico research group adds ExxonMobil as sponsor

By AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A research group focused on the potential for reusing wastewater produced during oil and gas operations is getting some support from ExxonMobil.

New Mexico State University announced this week that the company has been added as a sponsor. As a member of the consortium, ExxonMobil engineers and scientists will participate in the research and engineering working groups and projects.

University Chancellor Dan Arvizu said research sponsors are critical to advancing new and innovative technologies necessary for New Mexico to ensure that produced water can be safely used for applications outside of the oil and gas industry.

Established in 2019, the consortium is a public-private partnership designed to help New Mexico advance scientific and technological solutions related to the treatment and reuse of produced water generated by the industry.

