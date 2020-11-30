45.8 F
Fort Worth
Monday, November 30, 2020
Energy New Mexico to require details of water for oil well drilling
Energy

New Mexico to require details of water for oil well drilling

By AP News

oil pump oil rig energy industrial machine for petroleum in the sunset background for design

Other News

Culture

Mooyah plans expansion with an eye on Fort Worth

Robert Francis -
Texas and burgers have a long and storied history. Plenty of cattle and all that. The Texas appetite for a burger – both old-fashioned...
Read more
CCBP

Stream names Millington VP in Dallas office

FWBP Staff -
Kristin Millington has joined Stream Realty Partners’ office leasing division as a Vice President in the firm’s Dallas office. Millington will focus on the leasing...
Read more
Commerical

Sign manufacturer moving HQ, productioin to North Texas from LA

Robert Francis -
Optimal Elite Management LLC, a sign manufacturer, has acquired a 63,483-square foot office/warehouse in the Great Southwest Industrial Park, shoring up a plan to...
Read more
Business

Legendary Fort Worth oil man, TCU supporter Dick Lowe dies

Robert Francis -
Legendary Fort Worth oil man and TCU supporter Richard L. "Dick" Lowe passed away Sunday, Nov. 29. He was 92. Lowe made and lost fortunes...
Read more
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico oil and gas operators will be required to report the amount and quality of water used to drill wells, officials said.

The data collection is an attempt by state agencies to scrutinize water use across New Mexico’s economic sectors, the Albuquerque Journal reported Saturday.
Adrienne Sandoval, director of the Oil Conservation Division of the state Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department, said the reports will help fill a data gap for industry water use.
Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, blasts water, sand and chemicals underground to break through shale formations to retrieve oil.

Operators previously reported the amount of produced water injected into storage wells but were not required to disclose water data for well completions.
Produced water is a salty chemical mixture surfacing along with petroleum, which companies often recycle for future fracking.

“A justifiable concern from the public is that New Mexico is a very dry and arid state, and our oil and gas operations are consuming some of that fresh water,” Sandoval said.
There are also anecdotal reports of companies using brackish water for drilling, but there is no supporting data, Sandoval said.

Office of the State Engineer data show oil and gas operations account for less than 1% of New Mexico’s water use.
The Produced Water Act passed last year by the state Legislature sought to clarify oil field wastewater rules. Operators will be required to list the amount of dissolved solids in the water, which is an indicator of its quality.
Companies must now submit water use data through an online reporting system within 45 days of well completion.
“Once we have that info and data collected for a little bit of time, we can look at the state of things in a better light to see whether or not we need to add (water) regulations or if things seem to be in a good state,” Sandoval said.

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleEight months into the pandemic, this women’s health clinic in rural Texas struggles to meet demand for care
Next articleMerriam-Webster’s top word of 2020 not a shocker: pandemic

Latest News

Business

Legendary Fort Worth oil man, TCU supporter Dick Lowe dies

Robert Francis -
Legendary Fort Worth oil man and TCU supporter Richard L. "Dick" Lowe passed away Sunday, Nov. 29. He was 92. Lowe made and lost fortunes...
Read more
Energy

Members of oil cartel to meet as coronavirus rattles demand

AP News -
By CATHY BUSSEWITZ AP Business WriterNEW YORK (AP) — Leaders of the OPEC cartel are meeting virtually to decide, once again, how much oil...
Read more
Energy

Venezuela judge convicts 6 American oil execs, orders prison

AP News -
By SCOTT SMITH ASSOCIATED PRESSCARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Six American oil executives held for three years in Venezuela were found guilty of corruption charges...
Read more
Energy

Fort Worth firm acquired by Abilene-based Petrosmith

FWBP Staff -
Abilene-based Petrosmith, a leading provider of production equipment and oilfield tubular goods, has acquired the assets of Wellflex Energy Solutions LLC, an engineering, procurement...
Read more
Energy

Oil companies snag Gulf of Mexico waters for offshore drilling in last bid before Biden transition

Erin Douglas -
In the last opportunity for oil companies to bid on federal Gulf of Mexico waters under a Trump administration, the federal government on Wednesday...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101