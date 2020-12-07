40.2 F
Fort Worth
Monday, December 7, 2020
Search
Energy Energy payments to states in US West plummet in 2020
Energy

Energy payments to states in US West plummet in 2020

By AP News

oil pump oil rig energy industrial machine for petroleum in the sunset background for design

Other News

Government

Texas officials disagree on whether wild animal killed man

AP News -
LIPAN, Texas (AP) — Texas wildlife officials on Sunday said there was no evidence that a mountain lion or any wild animal killed a...
Read more
Sports

Reaves’ 32 points, 6 rebounds, 9 assists lead Oklahoma over TCU

AP News -
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Austin Reaves scored 32 points with six rebounds and a career-high nine assists and Oklahoma beat TCU 82-78 on...
Read more
Government

Senator says Trump, McConnell likely to back COVID-19 relief

Robert Francis -
By HOPE YEN Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — A proposed COVID-19 relief bill is expected to get backing from President Donald Trump and Senate Majority...
Read more
Opinion

Robert Francis: From the Top O’ the Hill to Vegas, Binion’s legacy lives on

Robert Francis -
I’m always on the lookout for some old mysteries being solved and very often our Associated Press news feed provides some satisfaction. Surprisingly, or...
Read more
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Payments to states in the U.S. West have plummeted for oil, natural gas and coal extracted from U.S. lands after low crude prices and the pandemic slowed drilling and mining in many areas in 2020, according to federal data.

Nationwide, payments to states for drilling on public lands and in U.S. waters were down by $630 million, or about 26%, in fiscal year 2020 compared to the previous year, revenue data released by the U.S. Department of Interior on Friday shows.
New Mexico suffered the biggest fiscal hit, with U.S. government disbursals for energy production dropping about 40% to $707 million in 2020, the data shows. That compares with almost $1.2 billion in 2019.

Private energy companies pay the federal government for the right to drill for fossil fuels on public lands and in U.S. waters. They also pay royalties based on how much oil or gas they produce. The money is split between the U.S government and the state where the drilling occurred.

That proved highly lucrative as drilling in the U.S. West boomed in recent years and the payments helped boost state coffers used to pay for schools, roads and other services.
As revenues dropped, states that depend heavily on money from energy production, including Wyoming and New Mexico, have grappled with major budget shortfalls.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon last month asked lawmakers to slash $500 million in response to weak revenue from coal, oil and natural gas.

Wyoming saw its payments under the government’s revenue sharing arrangement decline almost 30% in 2020 to $457 million, compared to $641 million in 2019.

North Dakota, Colorado, Utah, California and Montana also saw double-digit percentage drops in revenue.

Several Gulf Coast states experienced revenues increases in 2020.

close

Oh hi there 👋 It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleTexas food banks may be less equipped to help hungry households in the new year
Next articleTarrant County reports 2 COVID deaths on Sunday as Texas hospitalizations from COVID-19 hover just under 9,000

Latest News

Energy

New Mexico research group adds ExxonMobil as sponsor

AP News -
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A research group focused on the potential for reusing wastewater produced during oil and gas operations is getting some...
Read more
Business

Legendary Fort Worth oil man, TCU supporter Dick Lowe dies

Robert Francis -
Legendary Fort Worth oil man and TCU supporter Richard L. "Dick" Lowe passed away Sunday, Nov. 29. He was 92. Lowe made and lost fortunes...
Read more
Energy

Members of oil cartel to meet as coronavirus rattles demand

AP News -
By CATHY BUSSEWITZ AP Business WriterNEW YORK (AP) — Leaders of the OPEC cartel are meeting virtually to decide, once again, how much oil...
Read more
Energy

New Mexico to require details of water for oil well drilling

AP News -
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico oil and gas operators will be required to report the amount and quality of water used to drill...
Read more
Energy

Venezuela judge convicts 6 American oil execs, orders prison

AP News -
By SCOTT SMITH ASSOCIATED PRESSCARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Six American oil executives held for three years in Venezuela were found guilty of corruption charges...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101