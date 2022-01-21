Questions about power grid? Ask ERCOT at virtual town hall

No one wants a repeat of Stormageddon, the winter storm that enveloped Texas in February of 2021.

Some folks were without electricity for days. Blankets were scarce because if there was one available it was quickly snatched up. Some even resorted to sleeping in their cars to stay warm.

People in places where it gets that cold on a regular basis – Colorado, for example – were expressing sympathy for Texans who had never endured such cold. Those places, of course, didn’t have the “grid problem” most of the Lone Star State experienced.

ERCOT, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, is working to make sure that doesn’t happen again, and if you’d like to participate with some thoughts of your own, you can do so at a virtual town hall at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.

The town hall will include a live discussion with Brad Jones, interim president and CEO of ERCOT. The event is presented by Texas State Sen. Kelly Hancock of Tarrant County, State Rep. Giovanni Capriglione of Tarrant County, and Tarrant County Precinct 3 Commissioner Gary Fickes.

ERCOT manages the flow of electric power to more than 26 million Texas customers – representing about 90% of the state’s electric load. As the independent system operator for the region, ERCOT schedules power on an electric grid that connects more than 46,500 miles of transmission lines and 710-plus generation units.

Register for the virtual event.