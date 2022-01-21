Friday, January 21, 2022
43.3 F
Fort Worth
Search
HomeEnergy

Questions about power grid? Ask ERCOT at virtual town hall

Rick Mauch
🕐 2 min read

No one wants a repeat of Stormageddon, the winter storm that enveloped Texas in February of 2021.

Some folks were without electricity for days. Blankets were scarce because if there was one available it was quickly snatched up. Some even resorted to sleeping in their cars to stay warm.

People in places where it gets that cold on a regular basis – Colorado, for example – were expressing sympathy for Texans who had never endured such cold. Those places, of course, didn’t have the “grid problem” most of the Lone Star State experienced.

ERCOT, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, is working to make sure that doesn’t happen again, and if you’d like to participate with some thoughts of your own, you can do so at a virtual town hall at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.

The town hall will include a live discussion with Brad Jones, interim president and CEO of ERCOT. The event is presented by Texas State Sen. Kelly Hancock of Tarrant County, State Rep. Giovanni Capriglione of Tarrant County, and Tarrant County Precinct 3 Commissioner Gary Fickes.

ERCOT manages the flow of electric power to more than 26 million Texas customers representing about 90% of the state’s electric load. As the independent system operator for the region, ERCOT schedules power on an electric grid that connects more than 46,500 miles of transmission lines and 710-plus generation units.

Register for the virtual event.

Previous articleGyna Bivens elected to National League of Cities board
Next articleHorses, big and small: The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo has ‘em all
Rick Mauch

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press
P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.

  • Restaurants
  • Technology
  • and more!

FWBP Morning Brief

FWBP 5@5

Weekend Newsletter

  • Banking & Finance
  • Culture
  • Real Estate

Not ready to subscribe?

Try a few articles on us.

Enter your email address and we will give you access to three articles a month, to give us a try. You also get an opportunity to receive our newsletter with stories of the day.

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.