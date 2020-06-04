Railroad Commissioner Craddick adds new staff member that hails from Grapevine

95.1 F
Commissioner Craddick Welcomes New Staff Member

Grapevine native Mia Hutchens, formerly manager of Government Affairs for the Texas Association of Business, has joined the staff of Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick as the new Director of Public Affairs.


“We are excited to have Mia joining our team as she will play a critical role in helping the Commission ensure regulatory certainty for this great industry,” Craddick said. “Her experience in this sector will serve our office and the agency well.”
 Hutchens joins the team after spending years in the private sector focusing on oil and gas policy. She graduated from Texas A&M with a degree in Political Science.

