Texas official selected as vice chairman of Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission

Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian was selected to be vice chairman of the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission (IOGCC) at the organization’s virtual meeting. He will serve under Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt.

“I am honored to enter this new leadership role for our nation’s oldest and most respected energy compact commission,” Christian said in a news release. “I look forward to using my role to advocate on behalf of consumers and oil and gas industry that face unprecedented challenges due to COVID-19 and unjustified political attacks.

“We have the reserves. We have the technology. We have the long-term demand,” he said. “From the so-called Green New Deal to the Environmental, Social and Governance investment movement, the oil and gas industry’s primary issues are almost entirely political.”

In April 2017, Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Christian the official representative of Texas to IOGCC, one of the oldest and largest interstate compacts in the nation, formed more than 80 years ago when several states joined together to resolve common issues in the industry without federal intervention. Membership currently consists of 31 oil producing states.