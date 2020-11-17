73.4 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Energy Texas official selected as vice chairman of Interstate Oil and Gas Compact...
Energy

Texas official selected as vice chairman of Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission

By FWBP Staff
sunset
Photo by Zbynek Burival on Unsplash

Other News

Government

Tarrant County offered free rides to the polls and voters hopped on board

FWBP Staff -
In a year of record voter turnout, there were more than 5,800 trips to the polls under a...
Read more
Sports

Theo Epstein steps down after 9 seasons leading Cubs

AP News -
By ANDREW SELIGMAN AP Sports Writer CHICAGO (AP) — Theo Epstein, who transformed the long-suffering Chicago Cubs and helped...
Read more
Health Care

Law firm offers free estate plans for health care workers during pandemic

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth attorney Erik Martin says he felt compelled to find a way for his law firm to...
Read more
Health Care

British Airways, American Airlines plan voluntary COVID-19 testing plan

AP News -
By DANICA KIRKA Associated Press LONDON (AP) — British Airways said Tuesday that it will start testing passengers flying...
Read more
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian was selected to be vice chairman of the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission (IOGCC) at the organization’s virtual meeting. He will serve under Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt.

“I am honored to enter this new leadership role for our nation’s oldest and most respected energy compact commission,” Christian said in a news release. “I look forward to using my role to advocate on behalf of consumers and oil and gas industry that face unprecedented challenges due to COVID-19 and unjustified political attacks.

“We have the reserves. We have the technology. We have the long-term demand,” he said. “From the so-called Green New Deal to the Environmental, Social and Governance investment movement, the oil and gas industry’s primary issues are almost entirely political.”

In April 2017, Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Christian the official representative of Texas to IOGCC, one of the oldest and largest interstate compacts in the nation, formed more than 80 years ago when several states joined together to resolve common issues in the industry without federal intervention. Membership currently consists of 31 oil producing states.

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleTAFB sets AT&T Stadium event
Next articleProperty management change in Sundance Square

Latest News

Energy

Alaska loses 3,000 oil, gas jobs during pandemic, price drop

AP News -
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development reported that the state has lost more than 3,000 jobs...
Read more
Energy

Value of West Texas oil lands plunging amid virus pandemic

AP News -
HOUSTON (AP) — The value of oil fields in West Texas have plummeted due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused the...
Read more
Energy

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

AP News -
The Associated Press Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell 33 cents to $41.12 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for...
Read more
Energy

New Mexico treasurer says methane proposal has loopholes

AP News -
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's state treasurer is calling on state environmental regulators to close loopholes in proposed rules aimed...
Read more
Energy

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

AP News -
The Associated Press undefinedBenchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $3.15 to $40.29 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for January...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101