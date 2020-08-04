Range Resources: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

85.5 F
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ Range Resources Corp. (RRC) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $146.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Fort Worth-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.


The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.
The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $376.5 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $456.5 million.
Range Resources shares have risen 48% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 2%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $7.20, a rise of 40% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RRC

