89.7 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Rattler Midstream: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

By AP News

Pipelines are used to distribute steam to the oil wells at the Chevron Corp. Kern River oil field in Bakersfield, Calif., in this 2011 photo.  CREDIT: Bloomberg News photo by Ken James).

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) _ Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.8 million.
On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 15 cents per share.


The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.
The oil and natural gas services provider posted revenue of $88.7 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $83.9 million.
Rattler Midstream shares have declined 54% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $8.20, a drop of 53% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RTLR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RTLR

