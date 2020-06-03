Texas Alliance of Energy Producers names new president

The Texas Alliance of Energy Producers has hired Jason Modglin as its new president. For the past decade, Modglin has been at the forefront of the most pressing oil and natural gas policy issues facing Texas and the nation.

A message from Jason Modglin

“The Alliance membership forms the backbone of the Texas oil and gas industry, bringing a dynamism and entrepreneurial spirit that fuels not just our engines but also our quality of life and economy,” said Modglin. “I am honored to support their resiliency by joining the Alliance during this critical time and expanding our proven legislative and regulatory track record, thanks to our staff, board, and past leadership.”

Modglin comes to the Alliance from the Texas Railroad Commission, where he served as director of public affairs for Commissioner Christi Craddick. Previously, he was chief of staff for House Energy Resources Chairman Drew Darby and a policy analyst for Texas Agriculture Commissioner Todd Staples.

Modglin’s hiring follows the election of Cye Wagner as the new chair of the Alliance board of directors. An operator and petroleum engineer, she is the first woman to serve as chair in the Alliance’s 90-year history. Wagner is with Cooper Oil and Gas in Fort Worth.

“Jason Modglin is an outstanding choice to lead the Alliance, and that’s why our board selected him unanimously as we strive to help our members through this difficult period and beyond,” said Wagner. “His knowledge of legislative and regulatory policy will be invaluable as we continue to make Texas the greatest environment for oil and gas production in the world.”

A native of Houston, Modglin holds a Master of Public Affairs degree from the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at The University of Texas at Austin and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas.