86.4 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, September 17, 2020
- Advertisements -
Energy U.S. Energy Development Corp. announces $8.5 million deal in the Permian Basin
Energy

U.S. Energy Development Corp. announces $8.5 million deal in the Permian Basin

By FWBP Staff

The Permian Basin Oilfield has thousands of such pumping units. It has a large proven reserve of oil and natural gas resources, recently accessed via secondary recovery approaches such as well fracture (fracking).

Other News

Energy

U.S. Energy Development Corp. announces $8.5 million deal in the Permian Basin

FWBP Staff -
U.S. Energy Development Corporation, an exploration and production firm that provides direct investments in energy, has announced an interest in a horizontal...
Read more
CCBP

1000Bulbs.com leases in Mesquite

FWBP Staff -
Urban Logistics Realty (ULR), is pleased to announce that it has executed its first lease at Urban District 30 (UD30) in Mesquite...
Read more
Entertainment

First volume of Barack Obama’s memoir coming Nov. 17

AP News -
By HILLEL ITALIE AP National WriterNEW YORK (AP) — The first volume of former President Barack Obama's memoir is coming out Nov....
Read more
Entertainment

‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris arrested on child porn charges

AP News -
By DON BABWIN Associated Press CHICAGO (AP) — Jerry Harris, the star of the Netflix documentary series "Cheer," was...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

U.S. Energy Development Corporation, an exploration and production firm that provides direct investments in energy, has announced an interest in a horizontal well development project in Loving County in West Texas.

The firm’s $8.5 million interest in the Columbia Project, whose total development cost is $24.1 million, will include three horizontal wells in the Permian Basin, U.S. Energy said.
The development targets oil producing zones in the Wolfcamp Shale and is being operated by Shell Oil Co. Drilling and completion operations on the project are finished and initial production is targeted to begin in the fourth quarter of this year.

“Our team is always looking for opportunities to provide our investors with high quality projects,” said Jordan Jayson, chairman and CEO of U.S. Energy. “We have historically found great success in the Permian Basin and look forward to further expanding our footprint in the area.”

The Permian Basin is one of the oldest and most widely recognized oil and gas producing regions in North America. It covers approximately 86,000 square miles across New Mexico and Texas. The Permian is divided into three main sub-basins: Midland Basin, Central Basin, and Delaware Basin.

In 2019, U.S. Energy acquired a large operated position in neighboring Ward County, Texas, and is currently developing three horizontal Wolfcamp wells with plans to deploy $40 million in the project by year-end.

http://www.usedc.com

Rise Early. Work Late. Strike Oil. – U.S. Energy Development CorporationEnergy Insights connects individuals interested in alternative investments with information on the oil and natural gas industry. Provided by U.S. Energy, a leader in tax advantaged oil and natural gas direct investments, our educational articles, tools and online events…www.usedc.com
Previous article1000Bulbs.com leases in Mesquite
- Advertisements -
- Advertisements -

Latest News

Energy

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

AP News -
The Associated PressBenchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell 7 cents to $37.26 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for November...
Read more
Energy

OPEC cuts oil demand forecasts, BP sees ‘peak oil’ in 2020s

AP News -
LONDON (AP) — Developing countries' difficulty in containing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic will keep a lid...
Read more
Energy

XTO Energy pulls plan for New Mexico natural gas facility

AP News -
CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — A major oil and gas producer in the Permian Basin has withdrawn its application for a permit to...
Read more
Energy

Emission abates from leaking natural gas well of Texas coast

AP News -
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — The emission from a leaking natural gas well off the Texas coast could no longer be seen...
Read more
Energy

Plume spews from natural gas well off Texas coast

AP News -
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Efforts to stem a plume spewing Tuesday from an offshore natural gas well platform in Texas have...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101