70.3 F
Fort Worth
Monday, November 16, 2020
Energy Value of West Texas oil lands plunging amid virus pandemic
Energy

Value of West Texas oil lands plunging amid virus pandemic

By AP News
sunset
Photo by Zbynek Burival on Unsplash

Other News

News

Dow returns to record, S&P 500 goes higher on vaccine hopes

AP News -
By STAN CHOE and DAMIAN J. TROISE AP Business Writers NEW YORK (AP) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
Read more
Sports

Texas A&M idled for 2nd straight week by virus woes

AP News -
By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Sports Writer No. 5 Texas A&M has postponed Saturday's home game against Mississippi...
Read more
Business

Camp Bowie District completes redesign, rebrand with launch of new website

FWBP Staff -
Camp Bowie District courtesy Camp Bowie District Inc. launched its new website Nov. 16, providing a directory of...
Read more
News

Biden outlines plan to ease economic inequity amid pandemic

AP News -
By STEVE PEOPLES AND ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated Press WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden on Monday outlined his...
Read more
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

HOUSTON (AP) — The value of oil fields in West Texas have plummeted due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused the demand for crude to go down.

Eli Huffman, a land broker and attorney at Houston-based Lone Star Production Co., said he has seen land prices fall below $1,000 an acre for property that used to be worth more than $10,000 an acre.

“When (oil) prices are too low, no one is buying land,” Huffman said. “Everybody is risk-adverse at the moment.”
The average price of U.S. shale acreage has fallen by more than 70% in two years — from $17,000 per acre in 2018 to $5,000 per acre in 2020, according to Norwegian energy research firm Rystad.

Despite that, the prices of some shale plays has held up, the Houston Chronicle reported. The Permian-Delaware basin is still valued at $30,000 per acre and the Midland basin is valued at $17,000 an acre, Rystad added.
But prices for devalued oil and gas lands will not be able to bounce back as quickly if the pandemic worsens and lockdowns keep pressure on demand for petroleum.

“We do not foresee demand for (oil) assets rising in the coming quarters,” Alisa Lukash, a senior analyst at Rystad, said in Thursday’s report.

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleLyft’s Zimmer talks future of workplace, electric vehicles
Next articleDoege throws 2 TDs, West Virginia runs over TCU 24-6

Latest News

Energy

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

AP News -
The Associated Press Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell 33 cents to $41.12 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for...
Read more
Energy

New Mexico treasurer says methane proposal has loopholes

AP News -
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's state treasurer is calling on state environmental regulators to close loopholes in proposed rules aimed...
Read more
Energy

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

AP News -
The Associated Press undefinedBenchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $3.15 to $40.29 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for January...
Read more
Energy

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

AP News -
The Associated Press Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell 36 cents to $38.79 a barrel Thursday....
Read more
Energy

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

AP News -
The Associated Press Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $1.49 to $39.15 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for January...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101