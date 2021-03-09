Wheeler Resource Recovery website support investors in secondary oil recovery

Wheeler Resource Recovery, a Benbrook-based leader in secondary oil recovery in proven oil fields with over 50 years of experience, has launched a redesigned website that provides a seamless user experience with features such as clear navigation, cutting-edge graphic design, and enhanced educational content for users and investors.

With secondary oil recovery, Wheeler Resource Recovery doesn’t look for oil – it goes to where the oil is, the company said in a news release.

The company said its five-spot water recovery process extracts more oil at a lower cost and lower risk than primary oil recovery, making it a low-risk, high reward way to recognize significant returns.

Wheeler Resource Recovery established a field development project that allows a non-industry investor to participate in the same capacity as an industry insider. Prior investments in secondary oil recovery development projects were reserved for large-scale publicly traded oil industry providers, the news release said.

“Even when oil prices are low, as we saw in 2020, secondary oil recovery is still a strong and financially viable investment option,” said Kevin Thibeau, president of Wheeler Resource Recovery. “This is why we found it to be a timely opportunity to launch a new website tailored to better serving our investors and providing them with the most detailed information so that they can confidently determine whether an investment is right for them.”

Since 1932, Wheeler has used its five-spot water recovery process to extract oil at a lower cost and lower risk than primarily oil recovery, the company said. Principals Thibeau and J. P. Bolton have over more than years of combined oil and gas and financial experience.