Wednesday, November 17, 2021
67 F
Fort Worth
Search
HomeEnergy

Zero-emission electricty from natural gas project delivers to ERCOT grid

FWBP Staff
🕐 2 min read
La Porte NET Power project. courtesy photo

NET Power, a company that aims to generate zero-emission electricity from natural gas, has announced it has delivered electricity onto the ERCOT grid from its 50 MWth test facility in La Porte, Texas.

The company says this is the first time anywhere in the world this has been achieved, representing a major milestone for the energy industry.

NET Power’s technology burns natural gas and uses supercritical CO2 to generate electricity while inherently capturing CO2 and has now been validated in its delivery of electricity to the grid. 

NET Power is working with multiple clients worldwide to develop utility-scale NET Power plants, with initial projects aiming to come online in the next five years. All CO2 captured by commercial NET Power plants will be permanently stored or utilized. NET Power projects have been publicly announced in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

NET Power’s technology combusts natural gas with oxygen, instead of air, and uses supercritical carbon dioxide as a working fluid to drive a turbine instead of steam. NET Power does not produce any nitrogen oxides (NOX), sulfur oxides (SOX) or particulate pollution, and the remaining CO2 is pipeline-quality to either be safely stored in underground geologic formations or utilized for industrial processes. NET Power produces only electricity, liquid water, and pipeline-ready CO2, while operating at high-efficiency, comparable to conventional power plants. Toshiba supplied the combustor and turbine for the La Porte test facility and was a key partner in the demonstration of NET Power’s technology.

NET Power is co-owned by Exelon Generation, McDermott International, 8 Rivers Capital, and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures (OLCV), a subsidiary of Occidental.

Previous articleHealth Science Center receives innovation designation from APLU
Next articleFort Capital acquires Arlington light industrial and office buildings
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press
P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Texas-Rangers-Welcome
Fort Worth Business Press Logo
This advertisement will close in
00
Months
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
seconds..
Click here to continue to Fort Worth Business Press

Not ready to subscribe?

Try a few articles on us.

Enter your email address and we will give you access to three articles a month, to give us a try. You also get an opportunity to receive our newsletter with stories of the day.

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.

  • Restaurants
  • Technology
  • and more!

FWBP Morning Brief

FWBP 5@5

Weekend Newsletter

  • Banking & Finance
  • Culture
  • Real Estate