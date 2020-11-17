360 West acquired by Arkansas publisher

Five Legged Stool LLC, a digital marketing and media company headquartered in Little Rock, announced Nov. 16 that the acquisition of the magazines and ancillary marketing products of Scott Publishing LLC of Fort Worth.

Scott Publishing was launched in 2009 by publisher Jerry Scott and editorial director Meda Kessler with the flagship publication 360 West, a lifestyle magazine targeting readers in greater Tarrant County to the west of Highway 360, which separates Tarrant and Dallas counties.

Five Legged Stool, under the direction of President & CEO Mitch Bettis, will continue to produce Scott Publishing’s successful titles and introduce new, high-quality products, events and marketing campaigns into the market, Five Legged Stool said in the announcement.

Five Legged Stool, through Arkansas Business Publishing Group, produces more than 25 magazine titles each year with a focus on reaching affluent, decision-maker business and consumer audiences. Additionally, Five Legged Stool operates Flex 360, a custom digital marketing and website design agency.

“360 West, its employees and its publications are so good, and we are excited to be a part of these products and the Tarrant county community,” Bettis said. “Distinctive content and impactful marketing solutions are always in high demand, and that’s why each of 360 West products have been so successful.”

The news release said the Arkansas company plans Texas expansion.

Five Legged Stool employs 65 with a headquarters in Little Rock with remote employees in Austin and Houston, London and Memphis, Tennessee.

Publications produced by the company reach niche audiences with interests in business news; weddings and society; higher education and workforce development; family and aging; and travel.

Titles include Next: A Guide to Life After High School, Arkansas Bride, Arkansas Caregiver Resource Guide, Arkansas Business, Greenhead: The Arkansas Duck Hunting Magazine and Venture: A Guide for Entrepreneurs and Small Business Owners.

In addition to the monthly 360 West, Scott Publishing also produces 76107 Magazine, six times per year, 76092 Magazine, seven times per year and quarterly magazine 817 HOME — plus numerous events, digital marketing solutions and a custom publishing division.

“The talents of Mitch and his team will enhance and increase the rich content that our readers are accustomed to, and expand the number of offerings available to advertisers. I am confident that Five Legged Stool will be the perfect caretaker of our magazines and our employees,” Scott said in the announcement.

Arkansas Business Publishing Group launched in 1984 and Bettis, a 35-year media and marketing industry veteran, became sole owner of the company in 2019. Five Legged Stool LLC is named for the company’s operating philosophy, based on passionately serving its five key stakeholders: readers, advertisers, employees, vendors and investors.

Scott Publishing was represented exclusively by James McDonald of Grimes McGovern and Associates, a New York-based media M&A firm.

