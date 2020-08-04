91.6 F
Entertainment

Deadline extended for SOUNDS OF RESILIENCE grants

By FWBP Staff
yellow, orange, red, green, and blue abstract painting
Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Fine Line Group has extended the deadline to submit applications for SOUNDS OF RESILIENCE, the second in a series of competitive grant programs designed to help get Fort Worth’s arts community back to work.


The $100,000 initiative challenges area musicians to compose works about resilience to fuel the city’s creative economy and to help drive community healing and positive change.
The deadline for applications has been extended to Aug. 16.
The program is led by the Fine Line Group, the family office of Sasha and Edward P. Bass, with support from the Alice L. Walton Foundation and the Tartaglino Richards Family Foundation.


It will provide highly focused financial support to 41 talented musicians whose work brings the Fort Worth community together to reflect on their recent experiences in the world and to begin driving change and healing through music.
The program is directed by Fine Line Group in partnership with Gallery of Dreams.
The application is here:
https://www.soundsofresilience.com/apply
Applicants are asked to create and submit a unique live performance video of two original songs, in a format similar to a “Tiny Desk” submission, along with a personal statement about their experience in the pandemic and the role their music will play in drawing people together around the theme of resilience. The full application is available at soundsofresilience.com. There is no fee to apply.
 A panel of six of Fort Worth’s music industry leaders will manage the selection process, awarding $2,000 grants to 35 musicians, and $5,000 grants to the top six strongest applicants. Panelists will pair these six musicians together to create and produce an original, and inspired song about resilience, which will be recorded live at Fort Worth landmark, Bass Hall.
¬– FWBP Staff

