AAC basketball tournaments returning to Fort Worth in 2023 – and beyond

The American Athletic Conference (AAC) will hold its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena for the third consecutive year. The women’s championship will be played March 6-9, followed by the men March 9-12.

Tickets for the tournaments are now on sale to the general public via Ticketmaster. All ticket packages are subject to Ticketmaster and facility fees.

“Dickies Arena is a state-of-the-art facility in a city that has been just as welcoming to the AAC as it has been to its healthy and growing business community,” said Karl Hicks, AAC Basketball Associate Commissioner, suggesting that the tournament’s third visit to Cowtown is just the beginning of a long-term relationship.

“Our season-ending men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will be held at Dickies for the foreseeable future, and we are excited to work with Visit Forth Worth to expand access to some of the nation’s best college basketball for its members, the public at large and the greater Forth Worth business community.”

Tickets for the women’s tournament will be $85 per package. All tickets are general admission seating. Session No. 5 of the women’s tournament (the championship game) will also provide admittance to Session No. 2 of the men’s championship on Thursday, March 9, and vice versa for those holding tickets to that men’s session.

Ticket packages for the men’s tournament will have three tiers: $400 per seat, $325 per seat and $250 per seat. All tickets for the men’s championship are assigned seating.

Members of the American Athletic Conference are Houston, formerly No. 1 and currently No. 3 in the nation, along with SMU, Memphis, Central Florida, Cincinnati, Temple, East Carolina, Tulane, Wichita State, South Florida and Tulsa.

In addition to hosting the American Athletic Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships, Dickies Arena was a host to the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship first and second rounds and will host a 2026 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Regional. The arena also hosted the 2021 and 2022 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship and will host the national meet through 2026 as well.

Here is the schedule for the 2023 American Athletic Conference Basketball Championships:

Monday, March 6

Women – Session 1

Game 1: No. 9 seed vs. No. 8 seed, 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 10 seed vs. No. 7 seed, 3 p.m.

Game 3: No. 11 seed vs. No. 6 seed, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7

Women – Session 2

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 1 seed, noon.

Game 5: No. 5 seed vs. No. 4 seed, 2 p.m.

Women – Session 3

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 seed, 6 p.m.

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 3 seed , 8 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8

Women – Session 4

Game 8: Semifinal 1, winner of Game 4 vs. winner of Game 5, 4 p.m.

Game 9: Semifinal 2, winner of Game 6 vs. winner of Game 7, 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 9

Men – Session 1

Game 1: No. 9 seed vs. No. 8 seed, 11:30 a.m.

Game 2: No. 10 seed vs. No. 7 seed, 1:30 p.m.

Men – Session 2/Women – Session 5

Men’s Game 3: No. 11 seed vs. No. 6 seed, 6 p.m.

Women’s Game 10: Championship, winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, 8 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Men – Session 3

Game 4: winner of Game 1 vs. No. 1 seed, noon.

Game 5: No. 5 seed vs. No. 4 seed, 2 p.m.

Men – Session 4

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 seed, 6 p.m.

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 3 seed, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Men – Session 5

Game 8: Semifinal 1, winner of Game 4 vs. winner of Game 5, 2 p.m.

Game 9: Semifinal 2, winner of Game 6 vs. winner of Game 7, 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 12

Men – Session 6

Game 10: Championship, winner of Game 8 vs. winner of Game 9, 2:15 p.m.