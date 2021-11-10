Thursday, November 11, 2021
African American Museum planners seek residents’ perspectives

City of Fort Worth
🕐 2 min read

Published on November 10, 2021

The City of Fort Worth is hosting a multi-day workshop Nov. 15-18 led by a team of nationally recognized experts in the field of museum development and operations, particularly museums focused on African American culture and art.

The workshop is being overseen by a 21-member steering committee co-chaired by Dr. John Barnett, a distinguished pediatric dentist and art collector, and Andy Taft, president of Downtown Fort Worth Inc.

These public activities are scheduled:

  • Tuesday, Nov. 16, 7-8:30 p.m. Public forum at I.M. Terrell School Auditorium, 1900 I.M. Terrell Way.
  • Thursday, Nov. 18, 9-10:30 a.m. Public presentation of the panel’s findings at Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St.

The workshop and resulting report will help determine whether Fort Worth should pursue a feasibility study for a museum, as well as program direction and funding. The community workshop methodology ensures deep engagement with the Fort Worth community; allows the consultants an objective exploration of the Fort Worth museum and tourism market; and guarantees that consultants understand the unique concerns of the proposed project.

Panelists include Dr. Jason Shelton, director of the Center for African American Studies at the University of Texas at Arlington; Mark Walhimer, managing partner, Museum Planning LLC, San Francisco; Dr. Harry Robinson, director of the African American Museum in Dallas; Wyona Lynch-McWhite, senior vice president of the Arts Consulting Group in Boston; and John Spriggins, general manager of the South Dallas Cultural Center in Dallas.

City of Fort Worth

