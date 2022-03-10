After COVID-forced absence, the popular Fort Worth Zoo Run returns April 2

Like so many popular events, the Fort Worth Zoo Run was sidelined for two years because of COVID-19. But as Fort Worth and the world tiptoe toward a return to normalcy, the zoo run is galloping back in all its glory.

“So you can’t run as fast as a cheetah but that doesn’t mean you can’t dress the part!” the zoo said in a news release. “Runners are invited to dress up like their favorite Zoo animal and take a run – or walk – on the wild side at the 23rd annual Fort Worth Zoo Run, presented by Ideal Partners, on Saturday, April 2.”

Your animal get-up can’t include a mask – adult participants must keep their faces visible and all runners must wear their registration bibs on the outside of their costumes – but otherwise your favorite wild-game garb is fair game.

Costumes encouraged. (Photo courtesy Fort Worth Zoo)

The family-friendly Fort Worth Zoo Run supports the zoo’s extensive wildlife conservation and education efforts locally and around the world.

The event includes a 5K (timed or untimed) run as well as a 1K Fun Run. The races will take place on a USA Track and Field-certified course along the zoo’s main pathway and through the beautiful surrounding neighborhoods.

All pre-registered runners will receive a 2022 Zoo Run T-shirt, a virtual race bag full of offers from area businesses, and one admission ticket to the Fort Worth Zoo. Snacks and drinks will be available to runners after the race and other post-race activities will include an awards ceremony and a live animal presentation. Participants may register the morning of the race, but T-shirt sizes and timing devices (optional at $3) are only guaranteed for pre-registered runners. School groups and teams must register online by March 20.

Entry Fees & Registration

Individual:

Early (by March 20) – $30

Late (after March 20) – $35

Race Day – $40

School groups (K-12):

$20 per person, 10-person minimum by March 20

Teams:

$25 per person, five-person minimum by March 20

Other information:

Timing device (optional) $3

Zoo members receive a $2 discount

Race Start Times

1K Fun Run – 7:30 a.m.

5K – 8 a.m.

If you’re driving to the Zoo Run

On the day of the event, Colonial Parkway will be closed to all through traffic. Limited parking will be available in the zoo’s main parking lot via Forest Park Boulevard, as well as the grass lot adjacent to the zoo’s main lot and the grass lot at the corner of University Drive and Colonial Parkway. University Park Village will also have limited parking available. The zoo encourages all participants to “go green” and carpool to the zoo, if possible. Please allow as much as an hour for parking.

For more information and to register for the Zoo Run, visit the Zoo’s website.

Information for this article was provided by the Fort Worth Zoo.