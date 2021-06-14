Alabama adds Fort Worth stop to 50th Anniversary Tour

Multi-platinum selling country rock group Alabama has announced a new date to their “50th Anniversary Tour” with a stop in Fort Worth at Dickies Arena on Oct. 22

Tickets for the show will go on sale this Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and the Dickies Arena box office.



It’s been 50 years since Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen left the cotton farms of Fort Payne, Alabama to spend the summer playing music in a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina bar called The Bowery. Alabama went on to sell 80 million albums and change the face and sound of country music. Five decades since starting the band, Alabama has charted 43 #1 singles, including 21 #1 singles in a row, and have won dozens of CMA, GRAMMY®, and ACM Awards. They are members of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame and have their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In addition, they are world-class philanthropists who have raised millions of dollars for various charities.

For more information on ALABAMA, visit thealabamaband.com.