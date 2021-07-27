Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Alliance Air Show taking on a hybrid model this year

City of Fort Worth
Published on July 27, 2021

To minimize impacts to surrounding airfield businesses and customers, the 2021 Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show will adopt a format that shifts guests from the ramp to the parking area, show organizers announced.

This year’s show is Oct. 23-24 at Fort Worth Alliance Airport. Tickets will go on sale soon. 

The airport ramp traditionally displaying static warbirds and military equipment won’t be accessible to the public. However, with a hybrid approach, guests can choose their comfort level and either remain in the parking area or enjoy activities in the new 1.5-acre Landing Zone, which will feature a beer garden, photo opportunities, simulators, buffet lunch and more.

The hybrid show will take traditional on-the-ground show elements and incorporate a new approach to allow guests as much of the traditional format as possible. The hybrid show will take place in the grassy fields on the east side of Alliance Airport. The event is expected to attract about 80,000 attendees and will feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels debuting the F/A-18 Super Hornets.

Photo: Among the performers this year will be the All Veteran Parachute Team, active and retired military personnel and other patriotic Americans whose mission is to remember, honor and serve the past and future of the U.S. military.

