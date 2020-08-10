96.5 F
Alliance Air Show voted best in the nation

By FWBP Staff
alliance air showcourtesy City of Fort Worth

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

The Alliance Air Show – its 30th anniversary is set for Oct. 17-18 at Fort Worth Alliance Airport – has been awarded first place for Best Air Show in the 2020 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.


A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote. This is the Alliance Air Show’s third year in a row placing in the top three for this prestigious award.


The 30th anniversary features the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. The event will also feature Bill Stein in the Edge 540, Michael Goulian, Team Oracle, A-10 Demo, F-35C U.S. Navy Air Show Team, All Veteran Parachute Team, Aftershock Jet Truck, Precision Exotics, Air National Guard Band of the Southwest and more.
Alliance Air Productions will announce any changes to the 2020 event by mid-August. With health and safety as the top priority, the air show’s leadership team has been discussing all potential scenarios since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, a press release said.
The air show traditionally attracts more than 120,000 people each year and is one of the longest-running civilian air shows in the nation. Alliance Air Productions, led by director Christina Carey, organizes the show each year.


In addition to promoting and educating the public about aviation and the aeronautic sciences, the Alliance Air Show has dedicated itself to giving back to the community and giving each generation a taste of the history and future of aviation. Since 2006, Alliance Air Productions has donated $760,000 to more than 70 nonprofit organizations.
– FWBP Staff

